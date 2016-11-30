Sammy Omollo appointed Posta Rangers head coach

By NATION REPORTER

Former Tusker FC tactician Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo has been appointed as Posta Rangers head coach on a one-year deal, the Kenyan Premier League club confirmed on Wednesday.

The former Kenyan international has been coaching the Zetech University team since returning to the country from Indian last year. Pamzo will take over from another former Kenyan international, Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno, who has been promoted to a technical director postion at the club.

According to club chairman John Tonui, Pamzo - who won the KPL title with Tusker in 2011 - will be in charge of the side for the 2017 season.