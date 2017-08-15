Selebwa resigns as Muhoroni Youth coach

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Gilbert Selebwa has resigned from his position as Muhoroni Youth coach after just four games in charge.

Selebwa is yet to reveal his next move, although reports indicate that he could rejoin AFC Leopards in the assistant coach’s position.

Asked to reveal his reasons for quitting so soon after his appointment, Selebwa cited “personal reasons”, although it is understood that his decision was informed by the team’s poor performance so far this season.

“I have just stepped down, and it was a personal decision I took after consulting several people including my family.

“I articulated my reasons to the club officials even before I drafted my resignation letter, and we have parted ways quite amicably.

“The good thing is that no vacuum has been left at the club. James Omondi knows the team better than anybody else and I know that he will help them get out of that bottom position. I did my part and helped sign very good players and I have no doubt that Omondi will finish the job by improving the team’s performance,” the former Congo United, AFC Leopards and Shabana coach said.

A statement on Muhoroni Youth’s official social media pages stated James “Odijo” Omondi, who served as assistant coach during Selebwa’s tenure, will now take full charge of the team for the remainder of the season.

In the two months Selebwa was in charge of the sugar millers, the team registered only one win, but lost twice and drew once.

Their latest result was a 2-0 home loss to table leaders Gor Mahia a fortnight ago that left them confined to the bottom of the SportPesa Premier League table with just 15 points from 17 games.