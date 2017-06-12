Sex-tape victim Valbuena to join Fenerbahce

By AFP

ISTANBUL

Mathieu Valbuena, the France international at the centre of an interminable sex-tape scandal, has agreed to join Istanbul giants Fenerbahce from Lyon, the Turkish club said on Monday.

Fenerbahce said in a statement that an agreement in principle had been reached for the 32-year-old attacking midfielder's transfer and the signing would follow later.

The Dogan news agency said that Valbuena was already on his way to Istanbul and would undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Fenerbahce are looking to reinforce their side after finishing well behind champions Besiktas and surprise runners-up Basaksehir of Istanbul in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Third place gave Fenerbahce entry to the third qualifying round of the Europa League but only a Super Lig championship would satisfy their fans.

Valbuena, whose France career was ended by the sex-tape scandal in which he was the victim of a blackmail attempt, enjoyed a long stint at Marseille up to 2014 before joining Dynamo Moscow and then moving on to Lyon a year later.