Sex-tape victim Valbuena to join Fenerbahce
Monday June 12 2017
ISTANBUL
Mathieu Valbuena, the France international at the centre of an interminable sex-tape scandal, has agreed to join Istanbul giants Fenerbahce from Lyon, the Turkish club said on Monday.
Fenerbahce said in a statement that an agreement in principle had been reached for the 32-year-old attacking midfielder's transfer and the signing would follow later.
The Dogan news agency said that Valbuena was already on his way to Istanbul and would undergo a medical on Tuesday.
Fenerbahce are looking to reinforce their side after finishing well behind champions Besiktas and surprise runners-up Basaksehir of Istanbul in the Turkish Super Lig last season.
Third place gave Fenerbahce entry to the third qualifying round of the Europa League but only a Super Lig championship would satisfy their fans.
Valbuena, whose France career was ended by the sex-tape scandal in which he was the victim of a blackmail attempt, enjoyed a long stint at Marseille up to 2014 before joining Dynamo Moscow and then moving on to Lyon a year later.
He scored eight goals in 52 France appearances from 2010 to 2015.