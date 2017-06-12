Sex-tape victim Valbuena to join Fenerbahce

This file photo taken on June 8, 2014 shows France's midfielder Mathieu Valbuena (left) and France's forward Karim Benzema posing before the friendly match between France and Jamaica at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium. PHOTO | FILE |  AFP

By AFP
ISTANBUL

Mathieu Valbuena, the France international at the centre of an interminable sex-tape scandal, has agreed to join Istanbul giants Fenerbahce from Lyon, the Turkish club said on Monday.

Fenerbahce said in a statement that an agreement in principle had been reached for the 32-year-old attacking midfielder's transfer and the signing would follow later.

The Dogan news agency said that Valbuena was already on his way to Istanbul and would undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Fenerbahce are looking to reinforce their side after finishing well behind champions Besiktas and surprise runners-up Basaksehir of Istanbul in the Turkish Super Lig last season.

Third place gave Fenerbahce entry to the third qualifying round of the Europa League but only a Super Lig championship would satisfy their fans.

Valbuena, whose France career was ended by the sex-tape scandal in which he was the victim of a blackmail attempt, enjoyed a long stint at Marseille up to 2014 before joining Dynamo Moscow and then moving on to Lyon a year later.

He scored eight goals in 52 France appearances from 2010 to 2015.