Sh120m renovation works for City football grounds

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

Nairobi County has set aside Sh120 million to renovate six football grounds in collaboration with sports betting firm SportPesa.

Speaking at the weekend during a ceremony where coaches, players and match officials who excelled in SportPesa Super 8 football tournament in Nairobi, Governor Evans Kidero said some football facilities would be renovated using the money to make them suitable to host Kenyan Premier League matches.

“Renovation of our stadiums is a top priority for me, and we have big plans to make this a reality,” Kidero said on Friday evening.

Kidero, accompanied by his deputy, Jonathan Mueke, congratulated Technical University of Kenya and Jericho All Stars on their stellar performance in the tournament.

He urged youth to pursue sports seriously, saying it was a major source of income. TUK’s Jeconiah Uyoga emerged the Most Valuable Player in the tournament ahead of Jericho’s Victor Walera and Kayole Asubuhi captain Joel Mutua.

He received Sh30,000 in prize money from sponsors SportPesa.