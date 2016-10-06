By DAVID KWALIMWA

The Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca) has vowed to push for better working conditions for its members.

Speaking on Wednesday during a fundraising to settle the medical bill for ailing Ulinzi Stars coach Robert Matano , Kefoca chairman Ricky Solomon said they would seek better terms from the start of the 2017 season.

Matano, commonly referred to as “The Lion” in local football circles, is battling a kidney ailment.

“Coaching is no longer a hobby. From next year, we would ensure all coaches affiliated to us are provided with a comprehensive medical cover. In addition, legal services should be provided to them especially during contract negotiations,” said Solomon, an ex-Kenya international.

Sh1.1 million was realised during the event held at a Nairobi hotel. The amount was half the target set by the fundraising committee and Matano’s family.

“I really miss my job. I want to walk again. Dialysis is expensive, I can’t manage the bills alone. I am begging the public and my friends to help me,” a frail Matano told the hushed audience.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa, who was the chief guest, pledged to come up with an initiative to help clubs improve their revenue.

“I believe our clubs would in turn have the capacity to give better terms to coaches and players,” said Mwendwa.

Matano, a two-time Kenyan Premier League title winning coach, is expected to undergo an surgery at the Mater Hospital on Monday and is set to be flown to India for further treatment.