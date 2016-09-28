Batambuze, Mieno strike as Tusker storm GOtv Shield semis

By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

AT THE THIKA MUNICIPAL STADIUM

Ugandan defender Shafik Batambuze on Wednesday struck a second half winner with a well-taken free-kick to send Tusker into the GOtv Shield semi-final with a 2-1 win over 10-man Posta Rangers at the Thika Municipal Stadium.

Tusker will now face KCB in the last four at the Afraha Stadium on Saturday while Ulinzi Stars battle Kariobangi Sharks in the other semi-final.

The brewers last tested the domestic Cup glory in 1993 and after yesterday's win, they'll face a litmus test from National Super League side Kenya Commercial Bank in the semis.

Creative midfielder Mieno teed-off Tusker to a hard-earned victory in a match played under scorching conditions with a beautiful volley in the 22nd minute.

George Mandela instigated the move from the left picking the troublesome Allan Wanga in the box and with little room to maneuver, Wanga back heeled to the lurking Mieno who rifled in with the outside of his right foot.

Two minutes later, Mieno was presented with a similar scoring opportunity, this time the pass coming from the right flank but he put too much power on the ball.

Undeterred, Posta pulled one back through dangerman Timothy Otieno. The marauding Otieno tussled with Situma in the danger area before both landed on the ground and in the resulting melee, Otieno found his footing to poke home.

Tusker, who were determined to make their lion's share of possession count, would however settle for nothing less of victory with Shafik Batambuze driving home a free kick awarded after Joackins Atudo fouled Wanga outside the box.

Atudo’s mistake proved costly earning him a second booking and the free kick was dispatched with precision to give Tusker the lead.

"It was a very tough and tricky game but I thank God we've emerged winners. Now we have to focus on the semi-finals and I'm sure KCB will be equally tough," Tusker skipper James Situma said after the victory.

Posta Rangers coach Zedekiah Otieno blamed the defeat to Atudo’s red card. "It was always going to be difficult with a man less but the defeat is a disappointment."

In a match bossed by the brewers, Tusker could have had a goal early when Wanga orchestrated a free-flowing move engaging Anthony Ndolo in a neat exchange before the latter teed up George Mandela who fired off target six minutes into the game.