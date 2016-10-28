Sofapaka claw Leopards to keep their survival hopes alive

Former Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka on Friday beat AFC Leopards 3-2 at a rain-soaked Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos to keep alive their faint hopes of remaining in the top flight next season.

Alfred Wekesa opened the scoring for the Leopards early on before Ezekiel Okare headed home the equaliser in the 14th minute from a Noah Abich free-kick.

Okare then gave Batoto ba Mungu the lead in the 26th minute after yet again meeting Abich’s well-taken free-kick.

Both teams struggled to the break before the heavens opened up with heavy showers slowing the game in the second half.

With four minutes to the end, second half-substitute Moses Odhiambo found Charles Pilipili inside the area, before the former Ushuru winger rifled home to give Sofapaka a 3-1 lead.

There was still time for Jack Bruno to put his name on the scoresheet but Batoto ba Mungu held on to claim maximum points.