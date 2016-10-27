By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Former champions Sofapaka face AFC Leopards on Friday in a-do-or-die Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

The 3pm kick off marks the start of a nail-biting countdown for Batoto ba Mungu as they bid to survive relegation at the end of the season.

Leopards, winless in their last six league outings, will be looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Gor Mahia in the Mashameji derby.

Sofapaka won their first leg meeting 2-1 on April 9, and it remains to be seen whether the 2009 champions will complete a double over the troubled giants.

Having stayed at the bottom of the standings the whole season, Batoto ba Mungu’s fate looked all but sealed heading into the last five matches of the season, but their 2-1 win over Muhoroni Youth last week revived their faint hopes of staying afloat.

Barely six hours before the Muhoroni win, coach David Ouma was relieved of his duties by the club management, and his assistant John Baraza elevated to the position of head coach in an interim basis.

Baraza, a multiple Golden Boot winner in the top flight league, told Daily Nation Sport that he is not worried about relegation, but is only concerned about how well his team performs.

“We have prepared well and I don’t want to dwell on whether or not we shall avoid relation. That is unnecessary pressure to the team,” said Baraza.

“Nobody expected us to win against Muhoroni. You (media) had written us off but we played well and got three points. That means that it is possible to beat AFC (Leopards) and that is where my focus lies.”

Baraza will however be aware that a loss in this match could condemn them to relegation should 14th-placed Ushuru win their weekend encounter against Muhoroni Youth.

Ingwe are still awaiting the arrival and unveiling of their new coach Stewart Hall meaning that caretaker boss Ezekiel Akwana will be on the touchline once again.

The out-spoken Akwana said Sunday’s loss to K’Ogalo was “unfortunate and surprising” but assured that Leopards will be ready to battle Sofapaka.

“We had a leaking defence during the derby and that is why we lost, not that the opponents overpowered us,” he said.

“We are better now, and we will fight for three points against Sofapaka. We cannot allow them to beat us twice this season.”

Sofapaka will rely on the strength of their experienced June signings such as Noah Abich, Eric Ochieng and Moses Odhiambo in their bid to stifle the 13-time champions.

Allan Kateregga, who missed Ingwe’s previous match against Gor Mahia, will also be unavailable for this tie as he is serving the last of his two-match suspension for collecting five yellow cards as well as a red card.