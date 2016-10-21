Sofapaka edge out Muhoroni to keep survival hopes alive
Former Kenyan Premier League champions Sofapaka on Friday beat Muhoroni Youth 2-1 to keep their faint survival hopes alive at Ruaraka Grounds.
Geroge Maelo and Noah Abich struck on either side of the break to give Batoto ba Mungu only their fifth win of the season in the closely contested tie that saw Muhoroni end the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Farouk Shikahlo was sent-off in the second half.
Lwamba Bebeto scored Muhoroni's goal late on from the spot but the spluttering 2009 champions held on to claim their first league win since August 13.
More to follow…