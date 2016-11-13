South Africa suspend coach Mashaba

By DAVID KWALIMWA

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa suspended coach Ephraim Mashaba on Sunday after "a regrettable incident", a day after he guided the team to a 2-1 World Cup qualifying home victory over Senegal.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) gave no reason for the suspension, but media speculation said that the 66-year-old argued with officials from the national body after the match in Polokwane.

Mashaba arrived at the post-match media conference an hour late and appeared unhappy despite the significant victory.

Strong-willed Mashaba has clashed with SAFA bosses before, particularly for preferring local-based footballers to those playing in Europe.

His assistant Owen Da Gama will take charge for the friendly against Mozambique in Maputo on Tuesday.

SAFA said "Mashaba will not join the team in Mozambique as the association has deemed it necessary to employ disciplinary measures after a regrettable incident on Saturday.

"The association will not be making any further comments on this matter out of respect for the dignity of Mashaba and SAFA and the legally privileged nature of such proceedings."

Defeating Senegal allowed South Africa to share first place in Group D with Burkina Faso on four points after two rounds.

Senegal have three points and Cape Verde have none.