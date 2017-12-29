By VINCENT OPIYO

Greece-based Kenyan international winger Paul Were’s heroics helped South B Combined rise from the dead to edge out crowd-favourite Beirut 3-2 to storm into the Koth Biro final at a packed Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on Friday.

South B Combined will now meet the winner of Saturday's other semi-final pitting Dagoretti’s Fifa Best and GAA Huruma in the final slated for January 7 at the same venue.

Were scored one and created another before playing a pivotal role in the winning goal. Beirut, who managed a semi-final berth in the last edition, were 2-0 up after barely 19 minutes after Oscar Mono and Wazito defender Dennis Gicheru struck to leave South B stunned.

Were lost possession in the heart of midfield to hand Mono the chance to drive forward and beat Peter Mageto in South B's goal.

Gicheru's mastery in taking penalties at Wazito this season saw him replicate the skill in the 19th minute for the team’s second goal after Solomon Masika had been brought down in the area.

South B, who were outplayed in the midfield the opening 30 minutes, quickly introduced Zambia-based Kenyan international Anthony Akumu who proved to be the difference.

Were pulled one back for South B after slotting home from the spot. Were had been fouled inside the area before taking the responsibility of kick-starting the epic comeback.

The former AFC Leopards winger then turned provider, after teeing up Abraham Oboya for the equaliser on 51 minutes.

The left footed winger, plying his trade with Greece third tier side Kalamita, floated in a pinpoint cross in the 89th minute that former international Patrick Oboya chested down for Alex Dunga to slot home the winner.

“We started on a wrong foot but Akumu’s introduction changed the nature of the game and from there we commanded proceedings to the final whistle. I am delighted to net the winner that takes us to the final,” said Dunga after the match.

FIXTURE

Saturday

Fifa Best v GAA Huruma (Umeme stadium, Ziwani 3pm)