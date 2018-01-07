South B gore GAA Huruma to win maiden Koth Biro title

By VINCENT OPIYO

South B Combined on Sunday inked their name into the history books after winning their maiden Koth Biro tournament title following a hard fought 1-0 win over God Above All (GAA) Huruma in the final at Umeme grounds in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi.

Patrick Mugendi struck the all-important goal at the hour mark to give South B Combine their first ever Koth Biro title in the closely contested final at a packed Umeme grounds.

South B Combined players lift the Koth Biro tournament trophy following their 1-0 win over GAA Huruma in the final at Umeme Stadium, Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South B Combined fans storm into the pitch to celebrate Patrick Mugendi's goal against GAA Huruma during the Koth Biro tournament final at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South B Combined forward Patrick Mugendi celebrates his goal against GAA Huruma during the Koth Biro tournament final at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South B, nicknamed Spaghetti Boys by the opposing fans, went home with Sh300,000 while runners up Huruma pocketed Sh100,000 courtesy of SportPesa amongst other sponsors.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko gave an extra Sh300,000 to the champions, runners up Sh200,000 while Fifa Best and Beirut - who finished third and fourth - got Sh100,000 and Sh50,000 respectively.

The 32 teams that took part in the tourney were rewarded Sh10,000 each courtesy of the governor.

The Charles Omondi-led South B started well, winning two consecutive corners in the fifth minute but Huruma defenders cleared their lines.

Nickson Omondi’s left footed shot was blocked by Huruma goalkeeper Kevin Omondi on 11 minutes before Anthony Ndung’u shot wide from the rebound as South B set out to get an early lead.

Under the tutelage of Nakuru AllStars tactician Ezekiel Akwana, Huruma struggled to control proceedings in the middle of the park that had Zambia-based Anthony Akumu and rookie Alex Dunga running rings for their opponents.

South B Combined defender Harun Shakava (left) and GAA Huruma's John Mwangi contest for the ball during the Koth Bbiro tournament final at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

South B Combined midfielder Anthony Akumu (left) charges past GAA Huruma striker John Mwangi during the Koth Biro tournament final match at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Huruma threatened from set pieces but none troubled Anthony Obonyo in South B post, with the first half ending goalless.

“I am happy to have won the cup and the top scorers’ award on my first year. This means a lot to me as a young player learning the ropes,” said Kenya Police-bound striker Abraham Dawo whose six goals handed him Sh10,000 that came with the Golden Boot.

“We had a young team that was eager to win this tournament and things became easier with the inclusion of experienced legs in Musa (Mohammed), Anthony (Akumu) and others,” added coach Omondi, who also handles National Super League outfit Kenya Police.

In other individual awards, Fifa Best’s Musa Masika won the Most Valuable Player, South B’s Anthony Obonyo took home the Golden Glove sponsored by Arnold Origi while Umeme Bees’ Ramadhan Emeka won Most Promising player, with each getting Sh10,000.

The most Outstanding Award went to Flaita Lalur, a young boy who will live to remember this year's tournament for changing his life.

The kid was brought by his friends in a wheelchair to watch the preliminary round, with his photo going viral on social media.

Apart from the Sh20,000 award, he has been booked for anorectal malformation surgery on January 22 with Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja and SportPesa taking care of the expenses.

Also present in the final was Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Nick Mwendwa, SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri among others.

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja (left) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa share a light moment ahead of the Koth Biro tournament final at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A section of fans follow proceedings during the Koth Biro tournament final between South B Combined and GAA Huruma at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

A section of fans follow proceedings during the Koth Biro tournament final between South B Combined and GAA Huruma at Umeme Stadium in Ziwani Estate, Nairobi on January 7, 2018. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Most Valuable Player –Musa Masika (Fifa Best)

Golden Glove – Anthony Obonyo (South B Combined)

Most Promising player – Ramadhan Emeka (Umeme Bees)