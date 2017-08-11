SportPesa pens Cape Town deal

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Online betting company SportPesa on Friday entered into a four-year shirt sponsorship deal with South African top-flight football club Cape Town City.

The financial details of the deal were not immediately revealed, but the Kenyan company indicated that it was a “landmark deal” meant to cover the senior, development and youth sides of the team.

“We welcome our first football partners in South Africa, Cape Town City FC to our global portfolio. Our pioneering partnership is a big statement by SportPesa to showcase our commitment to football development in this country.

“We are more than happy to work with Cape Town City FC, a club that stands for our values and we look forward to a period of greater success inspired by the start of our journey together,”

Director of SportPesa in South Africa Nick Ferguson said during Friday’s unveiling.

Formerly known as Mpumalanga Black Aces, Cape Town City FC becomes the first club in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) to enter into partnership with SportPesa and the sixth football team in the continent after Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Nakuru All Stars, Yanga and Simba.