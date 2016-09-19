By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Harambee Starlets of Kenya have been drawn in a tough group B in the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations scheduled for November 19- December 3 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Starlets have been pooled alongside Mali, Ghana and defending champions Nigeria, all who are West African countries which are well experienced and are regular participants in the women’s competition.

The alternative Group A has Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt and Zimbabwe, and they will be battling out for the top two slots that will guarantee them a berth in the semi-finals of the competition.

Reacting to this development, Starlets coach David Ouma said that he was not surprised that the girls had landed in a tough group.

He said that though it will demand a lot of mental fortitude to do well in the tournament, it is a challenge he had expected since the team qualified for the competition.

“I didn’t expect an easy ride. Just because we are first-time participants doesn’t make us immune to the levels of competition involved in such a tournament.

“When we qualified for this competition we knew that we would be up for a serious challenge and it has come down to this.

“We face West African teams that are considered very strong, but remember that we also eliminated a North African team that was considered very strong. There is no cause for worry,” he said.

QUALIFIED FOR AFCON

Harambee Starlets qualified for the Afcon finals three months ago on away goals after holding highly-ranked Algeria to a 3-3 aggregate score.

They have been on an impressive roll ever since, beating teams at will and displaying remarkable improvement as the Afcon showpiece draws near.

In July, they travelled to Spain for the invitational COTIF tournament held in Valencia.

In that competition, they beat Spanish teams Benfica (3-0) and Espanyol (3-1) before winding up in fourth position.

They returned home and engaged the Crested Cranes of Uganda in a friendly match, mauling them 4-0 to assert their strength among regional opposition.

They have furthered their success in the ongoing Cecafa Women’s championship currently going on in Uganda.

There, Starlets have beaten all their four opponents so far, scoring not less than three goals in every instance to advance to the finals of the tournament.

They already look very much like the undisputed champions of the tournament even as they prepare to take on Tanzania in the finals scheduled for Wednesday at the Fufa Technical Center, Njeru.

Group A

Cameroon, Egypt, South African and Zimbabwe

Group B