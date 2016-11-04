By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Harambee Starlets safely landed in Limbe, Cameroon on Friday evening ahead of the 2016 Africa Women Cup of Nations that will begin on November 19.

The Kenya women’s football team flew out of Nairobi Friday morning via Douala , Cameroon on their way to two-week camp in Cameroon ahead of the continental women’s football extravaganza.

They soon after set up camp in Limbe where they will be based for Group B matches against defending champions Nigeria, Ghana and Mali.

Immediately on the women’s agenda is a friendly match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon scheduled for Sunday afternoon in at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium.

This will be their last friendly match before embarking on an intense training camp at the coastal city.

Kenya coach David Ouma has stated that he will exercise caution in Sunday's game since he cannot afford to pick up any injuries at this point.

“It looks like we shall have to field a second string side in that match because to be honest I can’t afford to overwork my players. I am already short of two key players who withdrew from the squad at the last minute so I have to take precaution in this game,” he said.

Ouma was making reference to strikers Enez Mango and Neddy Atieno who both pulled out of the squad two weeks ago to pursue other interests.

The duo was left out of the squad due to their new commitments and Lydia Akoth and Sharon Bushenei roped in as replacement

Football Kenya Federation has confirmed that the Kenyan team will remain in Limbe until the beginning of the Afcon competition, and that the Ministry of Sports has offered substantial financial support to the team.

Group A has Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt and Zimbabwe. Top two teams in each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Starlets will begin their finals journey on November 20 with a match against Ghana, before taking on Mali three days later and wrapping up their group activities against the defending champions On November 26.