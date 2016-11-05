Harambee Starlets play Cameroon

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Kenya’s Harambee Starlets play Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon starting 5.30pm on Sunday in a friendly match to be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé.

This match will be the second between the two teams in two weeks ahead of this month’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations set for Cameroon. On October 22, Starlets lost 1-0 to Cameroon at Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

Both teams will be using this match as a build up to the tournament that begins on November 19, although Kenya’s coach David Ouma has hinted that he will use the match to try out his players.

“We arrived in good time on Friday and we have had a good rest. The players are all okay. Although we haven’t had a feel of the pitch yet, we are ready to test our strengths against them once more.

“As I said before, this is just a match to use for discovering our weaknesses and measuring ourselves up, and a win is not the main target. We are preserving all our strength and energy for the competition,” Ouma told Sunday Nation Sport from Yaounde.

Starlets arrived in Douala, Cameroon, on Friday evening from Kenya and were flown to Yaounde by the Cameroonian FA who had made a last-minute change on the match venue.

Cameroon’s strength lies in their incredible physique, a testimony of their hard work and intensive strength and conditioning regime. They also boast a host of foreign-based players, including captain Christine Manie (Rome), defender Ejague Siliki (Denmark), Feudjio Raissa (Finland), Brigitte Ombudu and Ngo Genevieve (Belarouse) and striker Akaba Henriette of Turkey.

Kenya will however try to counter this with their strengths on speed, although striker Neddy Atieno, who had three shots on target in their meeting at Kasarani, is no longer part of the team.

Last month’s meeting between the two teams was decided by a 70th-minute penalty that was converted by Lionesses captain Christine Manii, and the Kenyan team will be in search of redemption in the clash.

In Atieno’s absence, coach Ouma is likely to have Soccer Queens striker Corazone Aquino leading Starlets attack, assisted by Christine Nafula, with the incredibly-talented winger Mary Kinuthia on the right.