Starlets put final touches in Limbe

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Harambee Starlets have begun intensive training in a secluded area in Limbe, Cameroon ahead of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament which begins on November 19.

The women’s national team arrived in the seaside city from Yaoundé at 4pm on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Starlets lost 2-1 in a friendly match against Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé.

Thika Queens striker Christine Nafula scored in the 68th minute to cancel a first half goal by Social du Mbam forward Nkomidio Mbassa. Goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi slid for an own goal in the final moments of the game to gift Cameroon victory. The match was Starlets’ third major friendly. The Kenyan girls beat Egypt 1-0 in Nairobi but lost 1-0 loss to Cameroon in Nairobi late last month.

Starlets will stay in Limbe until the last Afcon group matches on November 26. Thereafter, the team will relocate to Yaoundé for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.

Speaking from Cameroon yesterday, Starlets coach David Ouma said he wants mininal interference as the team gets ready for the tournament.

He added that his only fear is key players getting injured.

“We are embarking on the final and most crucial round of preparations. The team does not need any distractions at this point.

“In the next two weeks we will concentrate on tactics, squad formation and building confidence. The girls are fit,” Ouma added.