Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma says the confidence levels within the team have increased tremendously as the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations kick off draws near.

Ouma says that preparations are going on well and is confident they will achieve their ambition of reaching the semi-finals of the competition.

"There was a challenge of getting the team's confidence up. To get them to believe in themselves.

"We are the underdogs in the competition so we have to be mentally strong first for us to be able to compete against the other more experienced teams.

"I have however observed that the players are becoming stronger and stronger in terms of mental fortitude and I believe that we can get to the semis," he said from the team's Limbe base.

Starlets have had a rigorous schedule since they qualified for the African premier women’s event five months ago, and they have played national teams of Cameroon and Egypt who have also qualified for the Afcon tournament.

The Kenyan women played Cameroon on October 22 in Nairobi and lost 1-0 before taking on Egypt a week later at the same venue in a match they won 1-0. They lost 2-1 to Cameroon in the return match played in Yaounde.

Prior to this, the Kenyan women had played friendly matches against three Spanish clubs in the COTIF tournament, national teams of Uganda, Burundi, Ethiopia and Tanzania in the Cecafa Women’s championship as well as Moroccan league sides Wydad Casablanca and CAK Khenifra whom they beat 8-1 and 6-1 respectively.

In the Afcon competition, Starlets will play all their group matches at the 20,000-seater Limbe Omnisport Stadium in Limbe, while Cameroon and their Group A opponents will play their games at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde.

Meanwhile, only one broadcaster has committed to the African women's tournament which kicks off on November 19.

Only Cameroon TV has showed interest in beaming the matches live, but they will only air the hosts’ games, meaning that Kenyans will miss out on most of the action in Limbe.