By CELLESTINE OLILO

Go ye forth and conquer!

This was the message from various speakers who addressed the national women’s football team’s farewell party on Thursday at the Safaricom Stadium.

The team heads off to Cameroon for the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations tournament at 7am on Firday.

They head to Limbe city where they will hold an intensive fortnight long training ahead of the continental competition that will run between November 19 and December 3 this year.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chairman Nick Mwendwa set the girls a semi-finals bar in the competition.

“There are bigger things coming. I want this (participating in Afcon) to be a regular thing, but I want us to focus on the 2019 Women’s World Cup. I want us to be there and our performance in this tournament will determine whether that will be possible.

“You are all very talented girls and if you put your minds to it you can achieve anything,” he said in his address.

The ceremony was attended by all the 21 squad members, their family members, FKF officials and their club coaches who each gave words of inspiration to the girls who will be representing Kenya in the continental women’s competition for the first time in history.

Star strikers Neddy Atieno, Pauline Naise and Enez Mang were however absent from the squad, and their places have been taken up by Starlets returnee Sharion Bushenei, new comers Lydia Akoth and Lilan Adera.

Makolanders defender Jackline Juma, Soccer Queens’ defender Esther Nandika, Thika Queens keeper Monica Kaari, Kayole Starlets’ defender Christine Ngoizi and Soccer Queens’ defender Sharon Aluoch were also omitted from the travelling party despite having trained with the team for the better part of their month long camp.

Starlets are pooled in Group ‘B’ of the Afcon tournament alongside Mali, Ghana and defending champions Nigeria, all who are West African countries which are well experienced and are regular participants in the women’s competition.

The alternative Group ‘A’ has Cameroon, South Africa, Egypt and Zimbabwe, and they will be battling out for the top two slots that will guarantee them a berth in the semi-finals of the competition.

Starlets will begin their Afcon journey on November 20 with a match against Ghana, before taking on Mali three days later and wrapping up their group activities with a match against the defending champions on November 26.

SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Samantha Akinyi, Vivian Akinyi, Onyango Lilian Awuor.

Defenders: Elizabeth Ambogo, Wendy Achieng, Irene Awuor Ogutu, Dorcas Nixon Shikobe, Ogiro Doris Anyango, Onyango Ann Aluoch, Odaa Lilian Adera

Midfielders: Omondi Carolyne Anyango, Salano Cheris Avilia, Corazon Vivian Aquino, Ogol Jacky, Lydia Akoth, Christine Nafula,

Attackers: Mbeyu Esse Akida, Jepkirui Sharon Bushenei, Mary Wanjiku Kinuthia, Bundi Janet Moraa, Onyango Mercy Achieng.

Technical bench

Head coach: David Ouma

Assistant coach: Odhiambo Mary Adhiambo