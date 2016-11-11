By CELLESTINE OLILO

Harambee Stars play the Os Mambas of Mozambique on Saturday afternoon at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani in an international friendly match.

Stars are also scheduled to play another friendly match against Liberia on Tuesday.

Saturday’s match will kick off at 4pm, and ticket will go for a flat rate of Sh200.

Led by Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder Victor Wanyama, the national men’s team held a final training session at the Kasarani pitch conducted by coach Stanley Okumbi on Friday.

The foreign legion of Brian Mandela, Aboud Omar, Michael Olunga and Clifton Miheso joined local stars that included Kenyan Premier League top scorer Mark Makwatta and keeper Boniface Oluoch in the hour-long session.

The Zambia-based trio of David “Calabar” Owino, Anthony Agay Akumu and Jesse Jackson Were, who arrived late Thursday evening, also took part in the training session.

Addressing the press after training, Stars coach Stanley Okumbi said that the team is ready for the match, and that they will try their best to secure a win.

“This is not just a friendly match. It is a build up to the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers which begin next year. We want to be ready for those qualifiers and because we want to appear at Afcon in 2019, these two games are very important for us.

“It has been difficult getting all players at one particular time, but I believe that it is a challenge that will be addressed in future.

“We have had good preparations and as you can see the players are in high spirits so we shall approach the game with a winning mentality so that we can improve our Fifa ranking,” he said.

Okumbi will be looking to protect his six-match unbeaten record against the Mambas, who are ranked ten places below Kenya in the Fifa World rankings.

OLUNGA -WERE PATNERSHIP

Captain Wanyama, who missed Stars’ previous match against Congo, is back to full fitness and will marshal the team’s midfield with help from lanky Zesco United player Anthony Akumu.

Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch is a sure starter between the sticks, with Tusker goalkeeper David Okello deputising him on the bench.

In defence, the quartet of Brian Mandela, David Owino, Harun Shakava and Joackins Atudo look set to start.

Harambee Stars fans will be looking forward to see the partnership of Michael Olunga and Jesse Were, who have been in scintillating form and are top scorers for their IF Djugardens and Zesco United clubs respectively.

Okumbi is likely to prefer Were starting upfront, with Olunga playing in the supporting striker's role with support from Eric Johanna and Clifton Miheso.

The Os Mambas will be guided by former Liverpool defender Abel Xavier, who took over the coaching job in January this year.