Factfile on former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard

Thursday November 24 2016

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (left) leads the applause after Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard (right) is substituted during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on May 10, 2015. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON |

Chelsea's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (left) leads the applause after Liverpool's English midfielder Steven Gerrard (right) is substituted during their English Premier League match at Stamford Bridge in London on May 10, 2015. PHOTO | IAN KINGTON | AFP

By AFP
LONDON

Factfile on former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, who announced his retirement on Thursday:

Name: Steven George Gerrard

Age: 36

Born: May 30, 1980

Birthplace: Whiston, Merseyside, England

Club career:

Liverpool (1998-2015)

Appearances: 710

Goals: 186

LA Galaxy (2015-2016)

Appearances: 38

Goals: 5

International career:

England (2000-2014)

Debut: May 31, 2000 v Ukraine

Appearances: 114

Goals: 21

Honours:

Club

FA Cup (2): 2000-01, 2005-06

League Cup (3): 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12

FA Community Shield (1): 2006

Uefa Champions League (1): 2004-05

Uefa Cup (1): 2000-01

Uefa Super Cup (1): 2001

Individual

Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year (1): 2006

PFA Young Player of the Year (1): 2001

Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year (1): 2009

Uefa Club Footballer of the Year (1): 2005

