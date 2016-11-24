Factfile on former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard
Thursday November 24 2016
LONDON
Factfile on former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard, who announced his retirement on Thursday:
Name: Steven George Gerrard
Age: 36
Born: May 30, 1980
Birthplace: Whiston, Merseyside, England
Club career:
Liverpool (1998-2015)
Appearances: 710
Goals: 186
LA Galaxy (2015-2016)
Appearances: 38
Goals: 5
International career:
England (2000-2014)
Debut: May 31, 2000 v Ukraine
Appearances: 114
Goals: 21
Honours:
Club
FA Cup (2): 2000-01, 2005-06
League Cup (3): 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12
FA Community Shield (1): 2006
Uefa Champions League (1): 2004-05
Uefa Cup (1): 2000-01
Uefa Super Cup (1): 2001
Individual
Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Players' Player of the Year (1): 2006
PFA Young Player of the Year (1): 2001
Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year (1): 2009
Uefa Club Footballer of the Year (1): 2005