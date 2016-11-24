Steven Gerrard retires - what they said

By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Reaction to former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard's retirement, which he announced on Thursday at the age of 36:

"We started at Liverpool together at 11. He was brilliant then. He went on to be world class. Liverpool's greatest player. Congrats Stevie G."

- Former Liverpool and England team-mate Michael Owen

"He'll go down in the top three players ever to play for Liverpool, if not the best. Ability-wise he was the best midfielder I've ever seen. He was the best I played with, for sure. He had the ability to do anything on the pitch. He will be forever remembered at that football club for what he achieved."

- Gerrard's former midfield partner Danny Murphy

"The Legend Forever."

- Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso, Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate, tweeted a picture of Gerrard holding the Champions League trophy after the club's famous fightback against AC Milan in the 2005 final

"Steven Gerrard has retired. A giant of our game. A Liverpool and England great."

- Former England striker Gary Lineker

"I met Stevie already, he is a great person. He is far away from wanting to be a legend or handled like a legend. He is a completely normal guy. I watched a lot of football in my life and saw Steven Gerrard playing, so yeah, quite good!"

- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

"The best player I have ever played with! Thanks for everything mate. Mr Captain Fantastic."

- Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise

"Y.N.W.A."

- Ex-Liverpool centre-back Daniel Agger kept it simple on Twitter with a reference to 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the club anthem, accompanied by three pictures of him and Gerrard