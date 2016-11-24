Steven Gerrard retires - what they said

Thursday November 24 2016

Liverpool's former captain Steven Gerrard celebrating after scoring from the penalty spot to level the score during their English Premier League match against Aston Villa at Anfield in Liverpool on January 18, 2014. PHOTO | PAUL ELLIS |

By AFP
LONDON

Reaction to former Liverpool and England captain Steven Gerrard's retirement, which he announced on Thursday at the age of 36:

"We started at Liverpool together at 11. He was brilliant then. He went on to be world class. Liverpool's greatest player. Congrats Stevie G."
- Former Liverpool and England team-mate Michael Owen

"He'll go down in the top three players ever to play for Liverpool, if not the best. Ability-wise he was the best midfielder I've ever seen. He was the best I played with, for sure. He had the ability to do anything on the pitch. He will be forever remembered at that football club for what he achieved."
- Gerrard's former midfield partner Danny Murphy

"The Legend Forever."
- Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso, Gerrard's former Liverpool team-mate, tweeted a picture of Gerrard holding the Champions League trophy after the club's famous fightback against AC Milan in the 2005 final

"Steven Gerrard has retired. A giant of our game. A Liverpool and England great."
- Former England striker Gary Lineker

"I met Stevie already, he is a great person. He is far away from wanting to be a legend or handled like a legend. He is a completely normal guy. I watched a lot of football in my life and saw Steven Gerrard playing, so yeah, quite good!"
- Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

"The best player I have ever played with! Thanks for everything mate. Mr Captain Fantastic."
- Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise

"Y.N.W.A."
- Ex-Liverpool centre-back Daniel Agger kept it simple on Twitter with a reference to 'You'll Never Walk Alone', the club anthem, accompanied by three pictures of him and Gerrard

"You will be missed my friend."
- Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse

