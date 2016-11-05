By DAVID KWALIMWA

New AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall says that with his team long out of the reckoning he does not care who wins the 2016 SportPesa Premier League title.

The Briton will take charge of his first league assignment with Ingwe on Sunday against title chasing Tusker at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

A win for the brewers will seem the securing their 11th title and at the expensive of the hard-chasing Gor Mahia who crushed Muhoroni Youth 2-0 on Saturday.

Tusker are outright favourites to win this game based on recent form and the head-to-head record between the two teams stretching back three seasons.

Any other result in this contest will keep Gor right in the hunt for an unprecedented fourth straight league title.

“I am not really worried about who wins the title,” the 60-year-old told Sunday Nation Sport.

“We have worked hard in training all week,” the former Azam FC title winning coach added, “and I want to see an improvement in performance.”

“Tusker have many good players and that’s why they are on top of the log but I want it to like we have a plan against them.”

The clash will reunite Hall with Tusker hit man Allan Wanga. The striker worked under the experienced Englishman at Azam last season.

“He brings experience to the team and goals in any game and that is why I signed him,” said Hall.

Leopards have struggled all season, picking up eight wins out of a possible 28, a haul that has left the popular team struggling just above the relegation zone.

Ingwe, 13-time winners of the league, are currently placed a lowly 13th on the 16-team league standings with two rounds of matches remaining.

