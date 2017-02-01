By CELLESTINE OLILO

Coach Stewart Hall has set a modest target of a top four finish for AFC Leopards in the 2017 SportPesa Premier League.

Hall said that the modest recruitment the club had done had forced him to readjust his ambitions. He observed that most of the new signings at the club were young and with no experience in top flight football.

The English coach also describes his team as being “one player short”, as he had chased after in Sony Sugar forward Masoud Juma (now at Kariobangi Sharks) only to missed out on his signature due to lack of financial muscle.

“I want to play good football, so during recruitment I wanted to get players who were technically good. I got young players who are ambitious and hungry and who are ready to listen and become better players. Secondly, I wanted tall players because that was lacking in the team, and lastly I want us to be the fittest team in Kenya.

“Now six of the 13 players we’ve brought in have no experience in the top flight. That means that you cannot throw them straight into the KPL. You have to coach them, educate them and be a father to them.”

“That is why I expect that we shall struggle a bit in the first leg, but we shall coke back strongly in the second leg. The management gave me a target of too three, but I have adjusted that to fourth place because of the kind of players we now have.

“If I could have gotten 29, 30 year olds, I could have pushed them and demanded more within a shorter period but that’s not the case now,” he told Daily Nation Sport during their morning training session at the Marist University in Karen.

Kenyan international Kevin Kimani, who was a deadline day on a free transfers, was present during the session, as was Ghanaian striker Gilbert Fiamenyo.

The two are the biggest signings the club has done in the just concluded preseason transfer window, together with Duncan Otieno (Posta Rangers), Robinson Kamura (Mathare United), Whyvonne Isuza (Mathare United), Salim Abdallah (Posta Rangers), Samwel Ndung’u (Muhoroni Youth), Dennis Sikhayi (Western Stima), Gabriel Andika (Western Stima), Marcus Abwao (Nairobi Stima), Michael Kibwage Wanyika (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Ibrahim Mao (Sofapaka).

The team has also promoted Austine Odhiambo and Jackson ‘Pogba’ Juma from the junior team.

Coach Hall has also constituted a powerful technical bench comprising English assistant Dennis Kitambi from Tanzania, former KCB and Kenya Lionesses fitness trainer Michael Shamiah, goalkeeping trainer Alain Mushegera (formerly of TP Mazembe) and former Ingwe striker Tony Lidonde as team manager.