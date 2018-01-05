By TITUS MAERO

Kakamega Homeboyz have lured the prized signature of well-travelled Kenya international Allan Wanga.

At the same time Wanga has been appointed Sports Officer in the County Government of Kakamega.

“Wanga has been employed as one of the Sports Officers at the County Government. We have many sports officers in the 12 sub counties. Wanga will be based in Kakamega,” said a county official who did not want to be named as he his not authorised to talk to the media.

Homeboyz have also acquired the services of internationally capped Noah Wafula, showing their ambitious hand in the coming season.

Chairman of the Western Kenya-based side Cleophas “Toto” Shimanyula said yesterday the duo had been handed two-year contracts each.

FREE AGENT

Wanga and Wafula were part of a 14-player clean out at Tusker at the end of last year and join Homeboyz as a free agent.

Homeboyz have also acquired other Premier League experienced players as they look to mount what is looking - on paper - like a legitimate challenge for the Kenyan championship.

The other newly signed players include defence kingpin Alex Anekeya who was lured from Thika United and midfielder Kennedy Rono from Chemelil Sugar.

The recruitment of Anekeya follows the departure of reliable defender Charles Momanyi who joined Gor Mahia last month.

Wanga will certainly be given the lead striker’s role following the departure of Wycliffe Ochomo following the expiry of his contract. The much travelled Wanga had been with Tusker for two seasons. He has also previously featured for AFC Leopards and Sofapaka in the Premier League, Azam in Tanzania’s top league and El Merreikh in Sudan.

GOAL SCORER

The proven goal scorer has also had professional stints in Angola, Azerbaijan and Vietnam.

Shimanyula said he had given the technical bench a free hand to scout for players who would turn around the fortunes of the club this year.