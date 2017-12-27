Stylish Beirut, South B Allstars storm Koth Biro semis

By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

South B Combined and Beirut became the first teams to reach the semi-finals of Koth Biro football tournament after quarter-final matches played on Wednesday at Umeme grounds, Ziwani in Nairobi.

Ibrahim Oboya’s 74th minute strike guided South B to a 1-0 win over a star-studded Pumwani AllStars in the first quarter-final match.

FIELDED EXPERIENCED SQUAD

Pumwani fielded experienced players, among them Athman Buki, Bulgaria-based left back Aboud Omar and former Tusker midfielder Cersidy Okeyo while South B, who fielded mainly young players, reached the last four for the first time in the annual tournament.

“Our focus is to win the tournament and we have all it takes to go as far as the final,” said South B coach Charles ‘Korea’ Omondi who also serves as coach of National Super League side Kenya Police.

South B will meet Beirut, who saw off Umeme Bees 5-3 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in another quarter-final match played at the same venue. Striker Clyde Senachi’s seventh minute goal for Beirut was cancelled out by Umeme’s Solomon Masika at the half hour mark.

Both teams failed to find the winner despite knocking at goal several times, thus sending the game to penalty shootouts.

Mathare United’s Martin Ongori missed the first kick for Umeme that later made the difference after Beirut converted all their five through Dennis Gicheru, Ezekiel Odera, Timothy Otieno, John Ndirangu and Belgium-based Iddi Otieno.

Umeme had their spot kicks turned home by Senachi, George Clinton and Kariobangi Sharks custodian Robert Mboya.

The last two teams will be decided in Thursday’s quarters. Kingstone and Fifa Best faceoff in the first match slated for 10am before MASA and GAA Huruma square it out later in the afternoon.