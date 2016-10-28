By AFP

More by this Author

LONDON

Sunderland manager David Moyes was charged by England's governing Football Association with misconduct on Thursday after being ordered off the touchline during Wednesday's 1-0 League Cup fourth-round loss away to Southampton.

Former Everton and Manchester United manager Moyes was sent to the stands after complaining about a decision by referee Chris Kavanagh not to award a late penalty after Maya Yoshida appeared to trip Victor Anichebe in the box.

Scottish boss Moyes said afterwards he had had been dismissed for swearing at fourth official James Adcock.

"David Moyes has been charged with misconduct by the FA in relation to Sunderland's EFL Cup tie against Southampton," said an FA statement issued Thursday.

"It is alleged that in or around the 90th minute of the fixture Moyes used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official.

"Moyes has until 6:00pm (1800 GMT) on 1 November 2016 to respond to the charge."

After Wednesday's match, Moyes said: "I was sent off for leaving my box and swearing at the fourth official.

"The problem was he chased me down the touchline. I swore at him and I shouldn't have done so I deserved to be sent off."

Moyes was adamant top-flight basement club Sunderland should have had a penalty against their Premier League rivals, adding: "When you see it again it's a stonewaller, no question.