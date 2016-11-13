TUK hit Jericho to bag Super 8 crown

By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Technical University of Kenya (TUK) are the winners of the inaugural SportPesa Super Eight Champions League.

They beat Jericho All Stars 3-1 in the final at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday and pocketed Sh500,000. Jericho received Sh250,000 for finishing runners-up.

The match was interrupted twice and police lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse fans of the two teams who clashed.

TUK, who won last year’s SportPesa Super 8 Premier League, led through Kelvin Odhiambo who headed in a corner kick in the 55th minute.

Man-of-the-match, Jaconiah Uyoga increased the tally in the 60th and 88th minutes, while Edward Kuria replied for Jericho in the 81st minute.

“The match was tough but we were able to contain our opponents and emerge winners. I congratulate my players for clinching the title,” said TUK head coach Lukas Aluoch.

Both teams created chances in the first half, but Jericho had better control and concentration in the second half.

In a curtain raiser played earlier, River of God trounced Real Mathare 5-2 to win a trophy and medals.

River’s marksmen were Ricky Thuo (2), Joash Seyana, Ken Juma and Brian Odhiambo.