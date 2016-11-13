Talented juniors secure chance to train with West Ham

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Moses Kinyanjui and Moses Nthiwa have secured a chance to travel to England for training with English Premier League side West Ham United.

The two were selected from a pool of 1,600 contestants who turned up for talent search programme organised by sports betting company Betway.

Some 16 players who stood out during the programme made it to the event’s ‘dream team’.

On Sunday, 20-year-old Kinyanjui from Shanzu in Mombasa County broke down in tears moments after he was named one of the winners.

“I’m heading there to work very hard and possibly turn professional. I want to utilise this chance to play professional football,” he said.

Kinyanjui turns out for Sparki Youngsters and the youth team of Kenyan Premier League side Bandari FC.

Golakeeper Nthiwa plays for Githurai Kimbo and Kibera Black Stars. Both will travel to London and spend weeks training alongside West Ham United’s youth side.

“I will go there and do my very best, and then hope that someone will be watching me and get impressed,” an elated Nthiwa, who is a student at the Kenya Institute of Management, said.

Mathare United coach Francis Kimanzi who has been involved in this six week Talent search programme urged the Kenyan Premier League and National Super League clubs to offer opportunities for the 16 players that made the “dream team”.

“I can tell you we have some very good players in this group. They deserve a chance to play at the top level,” Kimanzi said.