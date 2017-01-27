All-star team to face Hull City set to be named

By CELLESTINE OLILO

The Kenyan all-star team that will play English Premier League club Hull City away next month will be named on Saturday at the Safaricom Stadium in Kasarani.

A team of 29 players has been camping at Kasarani for the last two weeks under the joint supervision of national team coach Stanley Okumbi and Hull City youth coaches who are expected to announce the final team of 18 players.

Sixteen year old Joshua Otieno, a Sony Sugar midfielder, is among the players trying out for the glorious chance to play in Europe.

The Form Three student at Kakamega High School is the youngest player in camp, and he told Saturday Nation Sport that he will appreciate the lessons learnt during training even if he doesn’t make the cut.

“It will be a dream come true if I get selected, but even being part of this project alone makes me happy. Football is a talent which if properly exploited, can get one far,” he offered.

From the 27-member rota, it appears that the only sure finalists are Patrick Matasi and David Okello, as they are the only goalkeepers custodians named on the list.

The other departments contain bloated names of local based players such as Allan Wanga, John Makwatta, Humphrey Mieno, Joackins Atudo and Tusker captain James Situma.

Kenya’s match against Hull City has been scheduled for February 27 at the KCOM stadium in Hull, with the return match being held in Kenya this July.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers), David Okello (Tusker)

Defenders: Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards) Lloyd Wahome (Tusker), James Situma (Tusker), Wesley Onguso (Western Stima), Christopher Oruchum, (Thika United) ,Joackins Atudo (Posta Rangers), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers), Harun Shakava (Gor Mahia)

Midfielders: Mieno Humphrey (Tusker), Cersidy Okeyo (Tusker), Osborn Monday (Kariobangi Sharks), Haron Nyakha, (AFC Leopards) Joshua Otieno - (Sony Sugar) David Kingatua (Bandari) Victor Majid (Chemelil Sugar), Geoffrey Kataka (Posta Rangers), Moses Odhiambo (Sofapaka)