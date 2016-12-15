By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Teenager Zidane Ochieng’ Karume who was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Extreme Sports Youth League, said he was confident of helping Tusker FC to win their first Kenyan Premier League Under-20 title.

The youth tournament, which features sides from all the 16 KPL clubs, will begin in Nairobi this weekend.

The 16-year-old Kenya international, who is the namesake of Real Madrid coach and French football legend Zinedine Zidane, is looking forward to replicate his good form when he debuts in the U-20 competition.

Tusker are pooled alongside AFC Leopards, Thika United and Kakamega Homeboyz in the preliminary round.

Speaking to Daily Nation Sport at Nation Centre, Zidane said he is hoping to transfer his stellar performance in the Extreme Sports League to the U-20 tournament.

In addition to being voted MVP, the teenager earned a lifetime education scholarship from sports betting firm SportPesa. He has also been called up to the national Under 17 football team.

“This scholarship has made it easier for me to become an engineer. I just need to work harder in my studies,” said the Form Three student at St Patrick’s High School Maringo.

“I have settled at Tusker. The coaches are clear about our goal to win the title,” said the midfielder.

Zidane’s father, Edward Agwanda, who was a former Railways FC coach, is his trainer. Agwanda, a driver, is his biggest inspiration. Zidane’s mother works as a cleaner.

Zidane said he likes Gor Mahia but prefers to play for Tusker FC’s senior team in future because “there is less pressure from fans”. He is a fan of Barcelona’s Brazilian star Neymar.