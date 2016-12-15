By AFP

BUENOS AIRES

Carlos Tevez looks set to pocket 40 million euros ($41.6m) a season — 20 times what he currently earns at Boca Juniors — with a transfer to Chinese football, Argentine media said on Thursday.

The striker is negotiating a move to Shanghai Shenhua and would be just the latest big name to be lured to Chinese football for eye-watering sums of money should he make the move early next year.

"At Boca they know that Tevez will go and is sealing a contract with Shanghai Shenhua for two years for $84 million," sports daily Ole said.

Tevez, formerly of Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus, turns 33 in February but showed his enduring quality with two goals as Boca beat bitter rivals River Plate 4-2 on Sunday to cement his place in Boca folklore.

British media say that Brazilian international midfielder Oscar is to seal a £60 million transfer ($76m, 71.5m euros) from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, bolstering a growing contingent of foreign stars in China, many of them South American.