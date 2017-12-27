We've learnt from 2017 mistakes - Muyoti

By VINCENT OPIYO

After retaining their status in the top flight league, Thika United coach Nicholas Muyoti has said the team has learnt from last season’s mistakes and will come back stronger next term.

Thika beat National Super League side Ushuru 2-1 on aggregate last week in the SportPesa Premier League relegation/promotion play-off to keep their place in the country’s elite league.

Thika, who have been in the top flight league for more than a decade, had a rocky 2017 where they finished 16th in the 18-team log to survive automatic relegation.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Kenyan Premier League (KPL) had agreed that from 2017 season henceforth, the 16th placed team in the SPL and the third-ranked National Super League (NSL) side face-off in a two-legged playoff to determine the final competitors in the top flight.

Having evaded the axe, Thika have set plans to ensure the struggles of 2017 don’t dog them again.

“It has been a long and difficult journey, I thank God for walking with us till the final whistle,” Muyoti said after the second leg of the play-off on Sunday in Narok.

“We’ve taken steps towards preparing for a good season with our first match against Kakamega Homeboyz. With the kind of spirit this team has had, we will do well.”

Captain Dennis Odhiambo believes with a good depth in the squad, they can even fight for the title.

Thika are in talks with Western Stima defender Maurice Ojwang’, the Ushuru duo of defender Nelson Marasowe and striker Benson Amianda as they seek to bolster their ranks.

KURIA 'TO HELP'

Club Secretary General Mike Muriuki said Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, who offered the team cash tokens during the play-off, will be part of the team’s leadership structure next year.

“We are yet to set a proper management structure but we will have a meeting to discuss that. He (Kuria) has been a significant figure since he came aboard. He is very passionate and we look forward to working with him in future,” said Muriuki.

The MP promised an extra Sh200,000 to be handed over during the end of year party this week and has also volunteered to help expand the team’s support base.

“Thika is a community club just like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards. I have a plan to widen the fan base to match these two giants and we shall also ask KPL to reshuffle our home matches next year so that we can host them in other counties whose stadia are under renovation,” Kuria said in Narok on Sunday.

DEFIANT KENYATTA SURGES ON

Meanwhile, Ushuru coach Ken Kenyatta has kicked off plans to chase automatic promotion in 2018.

“We have to talk to players after the setback to understand such is football. By building a strong team next season, we can challenge for a direct ticket to the premier league again,” he said.