Thika United seek to hold off Ushuru in second leg

Thika United head into the reverse tie of the SportPesa Premier League play-off against Ushuru Sunday afternoon at Narok County Stadium with one foot in the top flight league, having secured a vital 2-1 in the first leg on Thursday.

The team, coached by former Kenyan international Nicholas Muyoti, will need to avoid defeat to stay in the top flight but a loss of more than two goals will see Ushuru return to top-flight league after one year.

“It’s going to be even tougher because they (Ushuru) will have a home ground advantage. I’m hopeful we can post a good result as we did in the first leg,” said Muyoti.

Thika, motivated by the promise of Sh300,000 from Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, will miss the services of midfielder Michael Mutinda who sustained an ankle injury 14 minutes into Thursday’s first leg at Thika Sub-county Stadium.

“According to the X-Ray reports from the medical team, he had a Dancer Fracture on the base of his fifth Metatarsal bone and he will be out of action for a period of two months,” the club said on its website.

Thika will be facing a team hungry for a return to the top-tier league after a convincing run in the National Super League. Ushuru lost their fight for direct promotion to the top-flight league on the final day of the season with 1-0 defeat away to Vihiga United, condemning them to third place finish on 78 points, two adrift of promoted Vihiga and Wazito.

“If you’ve an experienced squad, you can plan to play at any level. Nobody doesn’t want to play at the highest level. We look forward to that opportunity. We will approach the game in a more positive way hoping for a favourable outcome,” Ushuru coach Ken Kenyatta said.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides in two years.

The fixture has been marred by court battles, with the Kiambu County-based Thika United, which finished 16th on the 18-team standings petitioning the Sports Disputes Tribunal to stop the play-off. The tribunal however dismissed the case.

According to the Football Kenya Federation competitions department, both teams have been informed of the rules. Of particular interest, the away goals rule will not be applied.

The winner will be decided either on aggregate goals or on penalties in the case the teams tie on goal difference after 90 minutes.