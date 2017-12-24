Thika survive Ushuru scare to retain KPL slot

Soon after centre referee Israel Mpaima blew for full time, it was a handful Thika United fans high in the opposite stand celebrating. Way below on the pitch, their players - donning green shirts and black shorts - applauded back, marking a victory whose consequence will be profound: retaining their slot in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

The Nicholas Muyoti-led side survived a barrage of attacks from Ushuru late on to force a goalless draw in the second leg of the relegation playoff at the Narok County Stadium on Sunday. The result means Thika will participate in the country’s top flight thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win. For Ushuru, it will be another year in the second tier having failed to secure direct promotion from the National Super League at the close of the 2017 season.