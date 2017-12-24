  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Football

Thika survive Ushuru scare to retain KPL slot

Sunday December 24 2017

Thika United defender Sammy Mejja (right) shields the ball from Ushuru's Lwamba Bebeto during their SportPesa Premier League (SPL) play-off at Narok County Stadium on December 24, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO |

Thika United defender Sammy Mejja (right) shields the ball from Ushuru's Lwamba Bebeto during their SportPesa Premier League (SPL) play-off at Narok County Stadium on December 24, 2017. PHOTO | VINCENT OPIYO |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The Nicholas Muyoti-led side survive a barrage of attacks from Ushuru to force a goalless draw in the second leg of the relegation playoff at the Narok County Stadium on Sunday.
  • Thika will participate in the country’s top flight thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win.
Advertisement
By VINCENT OPIYO
More by this Author

Soon after centre referee Israel Mpaima blew for full time, it was a handful Thika United fans high in the opposite stand celebrating. Way below on the pitch, their players - donning green shirts and black shorts - applauded back, marking a victory whose consequence will be profound: retaining their slot in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

The Nicholas Muyoti-led side survived a barrage of attacks from Ushuru late on to force a goalless draw in the second leg of the relegation playoff at the Narok County Stadium on Sunday. The result means Thika will participate in the country’s top flight thanks to a 2-1 aggregate win. For Ushuru, it will be another year in the second tier having failed to secure direct promotion from the National Super League at the close of the 2017 season.

More to follow...