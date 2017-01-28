By CELLESTINE OLILO

Troubled SportPesa Premier League side Thika United welcomed their re-admission into the top tier with a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Gor Mahia in a preseason friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Saturday.

The result marked Gor Mahia’s second defeat in as many preseason matches following their 1-0 loss to Sudanese giants Al Hilal in Khartoum two weeks ago.

Timothy Otieno, making a return to K’Ogalo after a season-long loan spell at Posta Rangers last term, opened the scoring for the hosts just six minutes into the game from a Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza pass.

Their lead however lasted seven minutes, as Edmond Bala slotted home the equaliser after rounding off Gor’s new goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji.

Second half substitute Timothy Luda struck the winner to give James Nandwa’s charges the confidence boosting win at the packed venue.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Mathare United and Kenya’s Caf Confederation Cup representatives Ulinzi Stars played to a 1-1 draw in another friendly match.

Baron Oketch, on loan from K’Ogalo, scored in the second minute to put the soldiers in front before Edwin Mwaura levelled matters from the spot penalty in the 14th minute.

At the Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Kakamega Homeboyz were felled by lower tier side Palos FC 3-2 at the in yet another friendly match on Saturday.

Selemami Manjenga, Nick Khalwale and Morven Otinya scored a goal each for the Kisumu-based National Super League side, with Andrew Murunga and Jeremiah Wanjala providing the consolation goals for Homeboyz.