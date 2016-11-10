By GAITANO PESA

Muhoroni Youth interim coach Tom Juma wants the job on a full-time basis.

The former Kenyan international has been in-charge of the Kenyan Premier League outfit since the departure of Bobby Ogolla in early October and as the season heads to a close, he says he will be open to taking the role on a permanent basis.

“I have given my all with this team since my tenure as assistant coach and of course the results are out there to back up my approach. I am ready to continue with my job when given chance,” he said.

Despite management challenges, Juma guided the millers to a maiden KPL Top 8 crown last month when his team edged out defending champions Gor Mahia 1-o at Nyayo Stadium.

For now, he says is focused on ending the season on a winning note against AFC Leopards next weekend.

“We really aimed for a top eight finish but we can’t achieve that, our focus is just to win the last match and wind up on a high.”

Muhoroni Chairman Moses Adagala has remained non-committal on the possibility of handing Juma the job on fulltime basis.

Juma joined Muhoroni in February 2016 as an assistant to James Omondi and thereafter Ogolla before he took over in October.