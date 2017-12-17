Top Kenyan referee Tabitha celebrated as local ambassador

By DAVID KWALIMWA

Visiting football legend Thierry Henry has congratulated Kenyan woman referee Tabitha Njoroge following her efforts that enabled her receive nomination as one of the best referees in the SportPesa Premier League.

Njoroge, 39, a widow and mother of three, has been signed up by Guinness as an ambassador to promote the “Made of Black” partnership.

The partnership has primarily been coined to celebrate the unique passion among African fans.

And the former French international, who graced this launch at a Nairobi hotel on Friday, acknowledged the efforts made by Njoroge in contributing to the beautiful game and earning a living from it.

“I watched the video of Tabitha and I must say she is an inspiration to many,” said Henry.

“While success is looked at from different perspectives by different people, her story really is encouraging to many people.

“Refs have one of the most difficult jobs in the game. Almost always you will never satisfy both teams and their sets of fans. When is it that they have a good game? Each and every moment someone is nagging them over that penalty, free-kick, foul, yellow card and they have to make all these decisions in a split second.”

For her part, Njoroge explained her journey in a male-dominated industry into becoming the only female Fifa-accredited referee in Kenya has been anything but easy.