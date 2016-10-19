By ISAAC SWILA

Kenyan Premier League giants Tusker and Ulinzi Stars will be out to end their domestic Cup hoodoo when they cross swords in the the GOtv Shield final on Thursday at the Nyayo Stadium.

Whichever way the final goes, history will have been made. Both sides are luminaries in the league with Tusker having won 10 league titles while Ulinzi have four but the Cup competition has left a bitter taste on both sides for decades.

The brewers have only won three Cups earned in 1975, 1989 and 1993, while Ulinzi have none.

The Paul Nkata-coached Tusker are in the final of this competition for the first time since 2005 when they fell 2-1 to the then World Hope, which has since morphed to Nairobi City Stars.

On the other hand, the soldiers will be out to banish the bad memories and the perennial Cup losers tag when they confront the brewers in what should be an epic battle at Nyayo.

Ulinzi last competed in the final in 1995, losing 2-0 to the now defunct Rivatex, and should be buoyed by the prospects of writing a beautiful chapter in their history book on Thursday.

Ulinzi skipper James Saruni, aware of what the enormity of the task ahead said: “We have not won a trophy of late and this final means a lot for us. We are psyched psychologically and physically we are in good shape. Tusker is a big team and it will all depend on the chances we create which we have to ensure that we convert.”

To get to the final, the soldiers thrashed National Super League side Kariobangi Sharks 4-1 in the semi-finals but in Tusker, they face an improving side.

“We respect those guys (Ulinzi). They have good coaches and players so we cannot underrate them. We are going to do what it takes to ensure we win the Cup,” Tusker coach Nkata, whose side beat KCB 1-0 to reach the final, told Daily Nation Sport after taking his charges through a morning workout at Ruaraka on Wednesday.

“Winning the Cup will motivate us to do well in the remaining league matches, and it will also be great to complete a double,” Nkata added.

Ulinzi beat Tusker 2-0 in the first leg of their league tie in Machakos before the brewers turned the tables on the soldiers with a 2-1 win at Afraha Stadium in the second leg.

Winners of the trophy will claim the ticket to next year’s Caf Confederation Cup and Sh2million that comes with it.

The third place play off between KCB and Kariobangi Sharks will begin at 11am.

GOTV SHIELD FIXTURES

Kariobangi Sharks v KCB (third place ply-off 11am)