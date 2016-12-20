Tusker, Ulinzi Stars set to know Caf opponents

By ISAAC SWILA

By AFP

Kenyan Premier League champions Tusker will know their opponent in the 2017 Caf Champions League preliminary round after Wednesday’s draw in Cairo, Egypt.

Ulinzi Stars, who will fly the country’s flag in the Caf Confederation Cup, will also keenly monitor the proceedings in Cairo.

Title-holders Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa are among eight winners of the Caf Champions League who will compete in the premier African club competition next season.

Ahead of the draws, Tusker skipper James Situma said that he’s upbeat that they will do well the opposition notwithstanding.

‘’We are expecting to meet the top teams; champions of their respective nations. Every game will be tough and we have to wait and see whether we’ll begin at home or away,” said Situma.

“Football has changed and Mamelodi Sundowns win is a manifestation that everything is possible. What is needed is good preparations and character.”

On whether the departure of coach Paul Nkata, who helped the club to a double last season, will affect the club’s quest in Africa’s premier club competition, the former Sofapaka and AFC Leopards defender said: “The coach (Paul Nkata) is gone but its normal business in football. Whoever comes we’ll welcome him.”

Tusker will be motivated by the prospect of not only competing with the best but also going for the increased financial rewards in a new format which has seen the prize money increasing by 66.6 percent to $2.5 million (Sh255million).

The runners-up will receive $1.25 million (Sh128million), semi-finalists $875,000 (Sh89.2million), quarter-finalists $650,000 (Sh66.3m) and the eight group stage qualifiers who fail to make the knockout stage $550,000 (Sh56million) each.

Caf have cut the two-leg qualifying phase from three rounds to two and doubled the number of qualifiers for the mini-leagues from eight to 16.

It will be a stern test for South Africa’s Sundowns as only Al Ahly of Egypt, TP Mazembe from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Enyimba of Nigeria have staged successful defences since the 1964 launch of the Champions League.

Ahly (2005-2006 and 2012-2013) and Mazembe (1967-1968 and 2009-2010) twice won back-to-back titles.

The other losing 2016 semi-finalists, ZESCO United of Zambia, failed to qualify and compete in the second-tier Caf Confederation Cup instead.

Other confirmed entrants include three former Confederation Cup title-holders - AC Leopards of Congo Brazzaville, FUS Rabat of Morocco and Stade Malien of Mali.

Three winners of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup, Al Merreikh of Sudan, Enugu Rangers of Nigeria and Horoya of Guinea, are also in the line-up.

Sundowns flopped at the Fifa Club World Cup this month, finishing sixth of seven clubs after losses to Kashima Antlers of Japan and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors of South Korea.

But the Pretoria outfit scored financially, pocketing $1 million 102million after two matches in Japan. They played 14 matches to conquer Africa and collect $1.5 million (Sh153million).