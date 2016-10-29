By ISAAC SWILA

More by this Author

Tusker are 90 minutes away from being crowned 2016 Kenyan Premier League champions after edging out Sony Sugar 1-0 at the Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday.

Winger Noah Wafula struck the all-important goal in the 32nd minute to hand his side the vital three points after Sony Sugar’s Amos Asembeka had squandered a penalty awarded 33 seconds into match.

Shafik Batambuze was adjudged to have elbowed striker Masud Juma in the box but Asembeka failed to take advantage from the spot kick.

The win hauled Tusker’ points tally to 55, opening up a seven-point gap between them and champions Gor Mahia, who have a game on Sunday against Mathare United at the Safaricom Stadium, Kasarani.

With the win, Tusker could be confirmed champions if Mathare United beat Gor or next Sunday in the event that they beat the spluttering AFC Leopards at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The brewers’ last match on the season will be against K’Ogalo and having done the hard part at Awendo, the brewers are only 90 minutes from bagging their 11th league crown.

At Awendo, Sony dominated with the lion’s share of possession in the early exchanges but could not make it count missing chances in either side of the half.