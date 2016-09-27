By ISAAC SWILA

Tusker’s push for a double this season faces a major test Wednesday afternoon when they tackle Posta Rangers in the GOtv Shield quarter-finals at the Thika Municipal Stadium.

The brewers have already established a four-point lead over closest challengers Gor Mahia in the league title race and will be inspired to carry the form to the knockout tournament.

Three-time winners of the Cup in 1975, 1989 and 1993, the brewers will consider the season complete if they pull a rare Cup double and ahead of the clash, skipper James Situma has urged for caution.

“This is a knock-out tournament and if you make a mistake you are out. It’s going to be a tough game but we have to be up for it,” Situma said on Tuesday.

“It’s a big match because the opposition is tough but we have to keep our feet down and do the job.”

In 2014, then in the second tier league, Posta Rangers had a fairytale run in the competition failing at the last hurdle after losing 2-1 to Sofapaka at a rain-swept Afraha Stadium and coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno’s motivation will be to go one step higher.

“As usual, we prepare to win matches. It’s a knockout tournament and we are ready for it,” Otieno said.

Experienced utility back Joackins Atudo will be relied upon to offer cover and leadership at the back and the fit-gain Timothy Otieno is also expected to feature prominently from a wide attacking role for Rangers.

The winner of the match, set to kick off at 3pm, will take on KCB on Saturday at the Afraha Stadium for a place in the final, with Ulinzi Stars and Kariobangi Sharks locking horns in the second semi-finals.

Meanwhile, with the Kenya Premier League taking a 16-day break to pave way for the GOtv Shield semi-finals, champions Gor Mahia will take the long break to spruce their skills ahead of a marathon homestretch chase for the gong.

With Tusker leading the standings on 48 points, four ahead of Gor Mahia, the champions are under pressure to retain the title they have won for the last three seasons.

For Gor, the draw with Sofapaka once again exposed the malaise that has hindered their campaign this term.

Four draws on the bounce in the second leg hurt their campaign and when they seemed to get their grove back with wins over Chemelil Sugar and Ulinzi Stars, their fans may have thought that they were back on track.

However, on Sunday, what should have been a march past bottom-placed Sofapaka turned out to be a dreadful afternoon as they huffed and puffed for 90 minutes but goals never came.