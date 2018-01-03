By VINCENT OPIYO

More by this Author

For the third year in a row, 11-time SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker will be trained by a Ugandan coach.

Nation Sport can reveal that former Sofapaka tactician Sam Timbe penned a two-year deal with the brewers last week at the club’s offices before jetting back to Uganda for holidays.

He is scheduled to start work officially today.

He replaces compatriot George ‘Best’ Nsimbe, who was sacked at the end of the season for a disastrous 2017 campaign that saw the team surrender both the GOtv Shield and the league title to AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia respectively.

DOMESTIC CUP

“He signed a two-year deal with the club last Thursday. He’s set to help the team rebuild after a disastrous season,” said the source, who sought anonymity as he’s not authorised to speak to the media.

Timbe joined Sofapaka in August 2013 led the team to clinch the domestic cup in 2014 before quitting after expiry of his contract in August 2015 to rejoin Ugandan side Police.

Timbe was on Tuesday introduced other members of the technical bench and is set to take charge of his first training session on Wednesday morning.

REBUILDING

He is set to be re-united with defender Collins Shivachi and Eugene Asike, goalkeepers Duncan Ochieng and David Okello whom he trained at Sofapaka.

Tusker are rebuilding following the release of about 14 first-team players among them skipper James Situm and his assistant Humphrey Mieno.