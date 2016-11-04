Tusker on the brink of KPL title

As fate would have it, Gor Mahia are at the mercy of their bitter arch rivals AFC Leopards. K’Ogalo will be hoping that a frail and disjoined Leopards can hold the brewers as they push for a 16th league silverware.

Tusker, who have led the table since May this year, are on 55 points, four more than champions Gor Mahia going into this weekend’s penultimate round of fixtures.

Leaders Tusker will be crowned Kenyan Premier League champions with a win against AFC Leopards on Sunday at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Gor face Muhoroni Youth at their ancestral Moi Stadium in Kisumu on Saturday and only a win will be good enough to take the race to the wire

A draw or a loss for Gor will see Tusker win their 11th title.

It is for this reason that the defending champions will be jointly held in a silent prayer hoping that brewers lose their match against Ingwe.

The 13-time champions have overhauled the entire technical bench, and have done away with five key players’ just days to this match all in a week.

They are also winless in eight consecutive games, and have nothing left to fight for or against heading into this match.

Bullish Tusker coach Paul Nkata has however asked the Green Army not to hold their breaths, as his team will not relent in their push for the title.

“They should just forget it. We are in this to win it and we have come too close to just let it slip,” he told Daily Nation Sport on Friday in an overly optimistic tone.

Nkata will however need to do without defenders Eugene Asike and captain James Situma, who are both nursing injuries.

Allan Wanga however remains a dependable target man for the team, and his scoring consistency is expected to play out once again in this match.

K’Ogalo are also likely to forfeit the services of homegrown striker George “Blackberry” Odhiambo who picked up an injury in their match against Mathare United last weekend.

Jacques Tuyisenge broke his goal drought with a brilliant strike in their 2-1 win over Mathare, and is expected to lead the K’Ogalo front line against Muhoroni.

FIXTURES

Saturday

Muhoroni Youth v Gor Mahia (Kisumu, 2pm)

Bandari v Western Stima (Mbaraki, 3pm)

Thika United v Chemelil Sugar (Thika, 3pm)

Mathare United v Sofapaka (Nyayo Stadium, 3pm)

SonySugar v Posta Rangers (Awendo Green, 3pm)

Kakamega Homeboyz vUlinzi Stars (Mumias Sports Complex, 3pm)

Sunday