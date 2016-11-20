Tusker to face KCCA in Kampala

By CELLESTINE OLILO

Newly crowned Kenya champions Tusker are scheduled to leave the country on Wednesday morning for Kampala, Uganda for a celebratory tour.

The highlight of the Kenyan league champions’ excursion will be a friendly match against Ugandan champions Kampala City Council Authority which will be played on Saturday at the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo, Kampala.

Tusker will then return to the country on Sunday.

This was confirmed by club media liaison officer Diana Yonah, who said that the match has been scheduled to pay homage to Paul Nkata’s homeland.

“KCCA have asked us to play them, I believe because they are aware of our many achievements this season. We thought it was a good idea not just because of the football aspect but also because the team will get to visit the coach’s homeland,” she said.

Tusker were bequeathed their 11th Kenyan Premier League trophy on Saturday evening at the Nyayo National Stadium, wrapping up what has been a magical season the brewers.

Nkata said that while the team was still in celebration mood, they have next year’s African Champions League in mind, and that the Saturday game will be a good opportunity to gauge themselves against foreign opposition.

“This has been a good year for us and we plan to have an enjoyable stay in Kampala. The game against KCCA will be good for the team as we prepare for the continental competition that begins next year.

“Remember that there is no Cecafa Senior Challenge this year meaning that after we take the end of season break, players will stay for long without playing a competitive games, " he said.

Tusker confirmed their status as 2016 champions on November 6 when they beat AFC Leopards to attain an unassailable lead atop the KPL table. They beat 15-time champions Gor Mahia on the final day of the match to wrap up the season on a high.