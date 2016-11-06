Tusker win Kenyan Premier League title

Sunday November 6 2016

Tusker's Shafik Batambuze (infront) vies for the ball with Juma Yusuf of AFC Leopards during their SportPesa Premeir League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on May 25, 2016. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |

Tusker are the 2016 Kenyan Premier League Champions after securing a 1-0 win over AFC Leopards at the Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Sunday.

Ugandan Shafik Batambuze’s 68th minute strike was enough to hand the brewers the three points they needed and most importantly fire them to an 11th KPL crown.

The win moved Tusker to 57 points, four ahead of Gor Mahia, who beat Muhoroni Youth 2-0 on Saturday to return the pressure to Tusker ahead of their clash with Ingwe on Sunday.

