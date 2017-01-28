By GAITANO PESSA

More by this Author

Ugandans at the border town of Busia expressed mixed feelings following the early exit of their national football team at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon last week.

The team touched down on in Kampala Thursday evening following their elimination from the Nations Cup where they were making a return after a four-decade absence.

The cranes who were the sole East Africa representatives left the tournament with only a point from the three group matches they played.

Two identical 1-0 loss to giants Ghana and seven-time champions Egypt all but ended any hopes of Milutin Sredojevic-coached side making any progress despite remaining with a match against Mali which they drew 1-1.

The high stakes match against Egypt was followed live from stands by a number of dignitaries including Speaker of Uganda’s Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who had played a role in making sure the team takes part in competition with a donation of Ush224 million, Sports Minister Charles Bakkabulindi and Ambassador James Kimobe.

“Generally, the team performed well but I must admit it was so painful to exit early,” said a football regalia retailer Ali Jumba.

“I was hoping we could get all the three points against Egypt but again as they say experience is a good teacher and I assure you we will return a stronger side in the next edition in Cameroon.”

His colleague Abdalla ‘Taabu’ Kaloli said they expected at least a quarter-final qualification but simple mistakes cost the team. He hoped that the team gained valuable experience and will be stronger in 2019.

“Our main weakness was the striking force where I think we lacked the cutting edge, the other departments were ok. The first and second matches were tough especially against experienced sides but the boys proved they were up to task. We hope to perform well in Cameroon if we qualify,” Kaloli opined.