KAMPALA

Uganda appointed Frenchman Sebastian Desabre on Thursday as their new coach on a two-year deal to replace Milutin Sredojevic who resigned in July.

The 41-year-old Desabre, who has been coaching Egyptian league club Ismailia, was one of four names on a shortlist released by the Uganda Football Federation (Fufa) early this month to take over the vacant post.

The other candidates in the list formulated by a selection panel headed by Zambian football legend Kalusha Bwalya were Moses Basena, who has been serving as the team's interim coach, Belgian Emilio Ferrera and Johnny McKinstry from Northern Ireland.

Desabre, who has vast knowledge in African club football, but has never coached a national team, is due to start his new role when he leads Uganda to the fifth African Nations Championships (Chan) finals starting in Morocco on January 12.