Unsung hero Sammy Nyongesa nurtures future stars

By FRANCIS MUREITHI

For veteran coach Sammy Nyongesa, moulding young boys into future national team stars has been one of the most fulfilling moments in his football career.

And the former Harambee Stars tactician and the founder of the defunct Nakuru Youth Olympic Centre in 1975 says his joy as a coach was when six of the players he mentored from the centre joined the national team.

“It is probably one of my happiest moment as a coach as more than half of the national team comprised players who passed through my hands,” recalls coach Nyongesa.

Former Harambee Stars head coach Marshall Mulwa, who gave the six players their maiden call ups, won the Senior Challenge Cup three times in a row.

The players included Sammy Taabu, Dick Anyanga, Dick Oduori, Simon Wakhaya, James Odawa and John Navikhonelo.

“Coach Mulwa was lucky as he got ready made material from the Nakuru Youth Olympic Centre and was celebrated as the best coach of the time,” said Nyongesa.

But apart from Mulwa, other tacticians who enjoyed the fruits of Nyongesa’s hard-work included the late Kakamega High School head coach Chris Makhoha.

Some of the players who joined the famed “Green Commandos” after horning their skills at the Olympic Centre include Michael Obonyo, Michael Otieno, Anyanga and Michael Ambani.

But what is the secret for churning out such players?

“The secret is discipline. I kept telling them that whether they had the best talents, without discipline they would go nowhere and I’m happy they listened,” said Nyongesa.

The 62-year-old coach, who started his football career in Kitale playing for Kitale Elgon Stars in the 1960s under coach Jackson Munialo and Shem Shimoto, said that he joined the national team while he was still at 15.

“I featured in my first Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda but we lost to Uganda Cranes in a tough match,” recalls Nyongesa.

“There was tension on and off the pitch as the match was played at a time when news of the killing of former Cabinet minister Tom Mboya filtered into the stadium and as Kenyans, we had a rough time.”

Nyongesa, who was named the 1977 Player of the Year before winning the Coach of the Year award in 1979, is best remembered for guiding Nakuru All Stars to claim the first ever top-flight league title in 1963.

The veteran coach, who holds a Class Two Fifa Coaching Certificate, said that his happiest moment was when he took the youth team to Sweden in 1979 and although they did not win the overall title, they emerged as the Team of the Tournament.

He said his memorable match as a player remains the absorbing tie between Nakuru All Stars and Gor Mahia in a key decider. He scored twice and was at hand to assist in the third goal that saw his side beat the Green Army 3-2 at City Stadium.

“My lowest moment as a coach was when six of the best players from the Centre were called to join the national team but were later rejected by the then head coach, the late Jonathan Niva in 1977.

Nyongesa is currently tutoring youth side Nyayo Stars in Nakuru Town, believes James Odawa (striker), Leonard Khayota (defender), Dick Anyanga and his brother Sammy Taabu and John “Mo” Muiruri (midfielders) as well as George Odongo (goalkeeper) were the best players he ever coached.

Former player Michael Obonyo said Nyongesa shaped his career and described him as a “brilliant coach”.