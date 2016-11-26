By CELLESTINE OLILO

More by this Author

Harambee Starlets face champions Nigeria in their final Group B match in the Africa Women Cup of Nations at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium on Saturday.

At the same time, Kenya’s other Group B opponents Ghana and Mali will lock horns at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé with the two sides eyeing a place in the semi-finals.

Kenya, bottom of Group B having lost their opening two fixtures by identical 3-1 margins against Ghana and Mali, have no chance of advancing to the semis and the 6pm kick-off offers David Ouma and his charges another steep learning curve.

Starlets, who are making their maiden appearance in the continental showpiece, face a daunting task against the Super Falcons, who are undefeated in the competition so far.

The Nigerians are the most successful team in the competition having won nine of the 11 Africa titles. Nigeria also have made seven appearances in the Fifa Women’s World Cup and three in the Olympics.

The Falcons also boasts of a star-studded squad, nine of whom play professional football in England, France, Sweden, Turkey, USA, Korea and Belarus.

Ouma admits of his squad’s frailties and says that Starlets cannot compete on equal footing with Nigeria at the moment, but believes the meeting between the two sides will help his charges gain more exposure.

“Losing to Mali and Ghana was a big setback to the team and that is why this morning I left the players by themselves to recover by the poolside. We had planned to win at least one game in this tournament and advance to the semis but that is now out of the question,” said Ouma.

“I think that we lost our footing in the first game. In a tournament like this, it is important to start in the right way and when we lost against Ghana, the players never recovered. You could see they were disoriented in the next match against Mali.”

“It is important to get the players’ confidence back because we are playing a team that are nine-time Africa champions and have been to every major football competition including the Olympics,” he added.

SHIKOBE OUT

Ouma will be without defender Dorcas Shikobe, who also missed the Mali game, although she has recovered from a bout of pneumonia.

Of concern to Ouma however will be goalkeeper Samantha Akinyi, who was culpable of conceding cheap goals against Ghana and Mali.

Ouma’s charges will need to keep an eye on Nigeria’s red-hot striker Asisat Oshoala, who scored four goals in their 6-0 demolition of Mali last Sunday.

Oshoala plays for Arsenal Ladies in England.

Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi, a former Nigerian international, has made it known that her charges are in Cameroon to retain their title.

“If there is a coach who says they want to compete with Nigeria for the title there is no problem. We shall settle that matter on the pitch,” she said.

FIXTURES

Saturday

6pm Kenya v Nigeria (Limbe)